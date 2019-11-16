Play

Sims signed a contract with the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sims was brought up from the practice squad after Paul Richardson (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Sims is expected to provide some depth at the wide receiver position behind the likes of Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims.

