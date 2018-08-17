Redskins' Cam Sims: Makes strong case for spot
Sims caught three of six targets for 57 yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason win over the Jets.
The undrafted rookie had a spectacular eight-yard touchdown wiped out by an illegal-formation penalty, then later provided another highlight with a 20-yard gain on a contested catch to set up the winning field goal in the final seconds of the game. Sims also made a strong impression in Washington's first preseason game, catching both of his targets for 74 yards. The Alabama product was overshadowed by other players throughout his college career, but he offers 4.52 speed in a 6-foot-5, 214-pound frame, and his path to a roster spot cleared up when Robert Davis suffered a season-ending leg injury. Sims is mainly competing with Trey Quinn, Brian Quick and Simmie Cobbs for the Nos. 5 and 6 spots at wide receiver.
