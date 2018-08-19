Sims did not participate in Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sims led the Redskins in receiving with three catches for 57 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets, but Sunday's absence from practice may indicate a minor injury. He doesn't appear to be dealing with any significant issues, however, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the receiver return in time for Friday's exhibition tilt against the Broncos.