Sims (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Sims suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's season opening victory over the Cardinals. The injury is serious enough to land him on IR for the remainder of the season. Brian Quick was subsequently picked up to replace him as a depth pass-catcher.

