Redskins' Cam Sims: Returns to practice
Sims (thigh) returned to practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sims was held out of Saturday's preseason contest due to the lingering thigh issue. While the Redskins would have loved to see Sims prove his worth in live game action, the 22-year-old will have his chance to earn a roster spot in the team's fourth and final preseason game Thursday.
