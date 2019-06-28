Sims had a fantastic spring, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Sims made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last season, only to land on injured reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 1. He's reportedly been healthy since October and already has built a strong case to keep his spot for another year. Given the shaky depth chart ahead of him, Sim might even push for regular snaps alongside Paul Richardson (shoulder) and Trey Quinn. The competition includes Josh Doctson, rookie third-round pick Terry McLaurin and rookie sixth-rounder Kelvin Harmon.

