Sims (thigh) didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

Sims caught three of six targets for 57 yards in last week's exhibition against the Jets, bolstering his case for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. With his injury not believed to be serious, the undrafted rookie may get another shot to make his case in Washington's preseason finale Thursday against the Ravens.

More News
Our Latest Stories