Sims (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Sims was recently brought up from the practice squad due to Paul Richardson's hamstring injury last week, but has yet to see a snap. In Sims' stead, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims are expected to handle depth receiving duties for the game.

