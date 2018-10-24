Sims (ankle) is unlikely to return to the active roster in the near future, JP Finlay of NBCSports.com reports.

With Jamison Crowder's (ankle) status remaining uncertain for now, the Redskins will likely opt to bring back a wideout from injured reserve within the week, although it seems unlikely that receiver will be Sims. It appears that Trey Quinn (ankle) has a step up on Sims in the pecking order, at least according to head coach Jay Gruden. "We'll probably just take one of them. Right now I think Trey is probably closer to returning than Cam," Gruden noted Monday. Still, it's a promising sign for Sims that he is heading in the right direction after landing on IR due to a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.