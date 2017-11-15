Redskins' Caraun Reid: Heading to DC
Reid signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins' official site reports.
Reid spent some time with the Lions earlier in the season, playing in one contest. He now joins a Washington defensive line that has had their fair share of injuries this season -- with the most recent being Arthur Jones (shoulder) landing on injured reserve this past weekend. Look for Reid to play a primarily reserve role behind Ziggy Hood and Stacy McGee on the depth chart.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...