Reid signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins' official site reports.

Reid spent some time with the Lions earlier in the season, playing in one contest. He now joins a Washington defensive line that has had their fair share of injuries this season -- with the most recent being Arthur Jones (shoulder) landing on injured reserve this past weekend. Look for Reid to play a primarily reserve role behind Ziggy Hood and Stacy McGee on the depth chart.