Redskins' Caraun Reid: Waived by Washington
Reid was waived by the Redskins on Monday.
Looking for help at the wide receiver position, Washington opted to let go of Reid and promote wideout Robert Davis from the practice squad. Reid had been unable to work his way up the depth chart since his promotion to the active roster in mid-November.
