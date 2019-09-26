Play

Keenum (foot) returned to practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

As a result, Keenum ditched the walking boot that he donned Wednesday and made him a DNP on the Redskins' estimated injury report. There's an expectation he'll suit up anyway Sunday against the Giants, and his ability to practice Thursday backs up that sentiment. The ensuing report will relay how many drills Keenum was able to handle.

