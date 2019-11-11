Redskins' Case Keenum: Backup role confirmed
Keenum (concussion) will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Dwayne Haskins for the rest of the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
On Monday, interim coach Bill Callahan named Haskins the starter moving forward, relegating Keenum and Colt McCoy to reserve roles. Keenum remains in the concussion protocol anyway, so he wasn't a guarantee to retain the top spot on the depth chart following the Redskins' bye week. Wednesday's practice report will give an indication of Keenum's chances to be the backup Sunday against the Jets.
