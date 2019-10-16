Keenum (foot/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Keenum is receiving a rest day to begin the week, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, though it's worth noting that he appears to have picked up a right shoulder injury Week 6 versus the Dolphins. The veteran signal-caller remains the likely favorite to start Sunday versus the 49ers, barring any setbacks, in which case Dwayne Haskins would once again serve as the Redskins' top backup.

