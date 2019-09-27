Keenum (foot) will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official website reports.

There was a moment of concern earlier this week when Keenum was held out of Wednesday's practice and spotted in a walking boot. He then returned to full participation Thursday, confirming that his use of a boot was more about caution than anything else. Keenum gets a prime matchup with the beleaguered Giants defense, but he may be playing without top wideout Terry McLaurin, who is headed for a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury.