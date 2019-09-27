Redskins' Case Keenum: Confirmed for Week 4 start
Keenum (foot) will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official website reports.
There was a moment of concern earlier this week when Keenum was held out of Wednesday's practice and spotted in a walking boot. He then returned to full participation Thursday, confirming that his use of a boot was more about caution than anything else. Keenum gets a prime matchup with the beleaguered Giants defense, but he may be playing without top wideout Terry McLaurin, who is headed for a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...