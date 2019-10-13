Redskins' Case Keenum: Efficient in win
Keenum completed 13 of 25 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami. He added 10 yards on four carries.
Even against a leaky Dolphins defense, Keenum didn't pile on the yards, but did enough to get Washington the win -- lofting up a 25-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin early in the second quarter and then hitting the rookie for a second score, a 33-yarder, early in the third quarter. Keenum had an ugly Week 3 against a very talented Bears defense, but has otherwise been solid -- if not spectacular -- for a Washington team with more significant issues elsewhere on the roster. Keenum was just good enough to best a winless Miami team Sunday, but he'll need to step up his game to top a 49ers defense that has frustrated opposing quarterbacks this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Named as Week 6 starter•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Gets in full practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: In line for Week 6 start•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Held out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Questionable, not starting Week 5•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: In contention for Week 5 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...