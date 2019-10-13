Keenum completed 13 of 25 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami. He added 10 yards on four carries.

Even against a leaky Dolphins defense, Keenum didn't pile on the yards, but did enough to get Washington the win -- lofting up a 25-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin early in the second quarter and then hitting the rookie for a second score, a 33-yarder, early in the third quarter. Keenum had an ugly Week 3 against a very talented Bears defense, but has otherwise been solid -- if not spectacular -- for a Washington team with more significant issues elsewhere on the roster. Keenum was just good enough to best a winless Miami team Sunday, but he'll need to step up his game to top a 49ers defense that has frustrated opposing quarterbacks this season.