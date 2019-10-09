Keenum (foot) practiced in full Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Earlier Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Keenum is on pace to start Week 6 in Miami after taking a seat this past Sunday against the Patriots. With an uncapped practice under his belt, Keenum proved the health of his right foot, which had been encased in a walking boot both of the previous two Wednesdays. Now, we'll await interim head coach Bill Callahan's decision on the Redskins' starting QB at some point in the next two days.

