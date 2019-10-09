Redskins' Case Keenum: Gets in full practice Wednesday
Keenum (foot) practiced in full Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Earlier Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Keenum is on pace to start Week 6 in Miami after taking a seat this past Sunday against the Patriots. With an uncapped practice under his belt, Keenum proved the health of his right foot, which had been encased in a walking boot both of the previous two Wednesdays. Now, we'll await interim head coach Bill Callahan's decision on the Redskins' starting QB at some point in the next two days.
