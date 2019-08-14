Redskins' Case Keenum: Getting another start
Keenum will start Thursday's preseason contest against the Bengals, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
With Colt McCoy again ruled out for exhibition action due to lingering effects from his broken right fibula, Keenum is closing in on the starting quarterback gig for Week 1, according to Rick Snider of The Washington Post. Keenum didn't exactly light it up in preseason Week 1, completing four of nine passes for 60 yards and one touchdown, but his veteran status appears to be more favorable in coach Jay Gruden's mind than trotting out 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to begin the season.
