Keenum will start Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Colt McCoy (foot) sidelined, Keenum, rookie Dwayne Haskins and Josh Woodrum will be the quarterbacks at coach Jay Gruden's disposal. Keenum is listed as the No. 2 QB on the current depth chart, but performance over the next month ultimately will determine the breakdown for the regular season.

