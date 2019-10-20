Keenum completed nine of 12 passes for 77 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

With the game being played in a steady rainfall and on a muddy field, interim Washington coach Bill Callahan elected to stick to his running game -- Keenum's longest completion of the day went for only 19 yards. Despite his apparent lack of trust in the veteran QB under tough conditions, Callahan apparently isn't thinking about handing the reins to rookie Dwayne Haskins just yet, per John Keim of ESPN.com. "We still have a lot of faith in Case and his ability," Callahan said.