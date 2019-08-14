Redskins' Case Keenum: Has edge for Week 1 start
Keenum has become the favorite for the Week 1 starting job, Rick Snider of The Washington Post reports.
With Colt McCoy (foot/leg) struggling in practice and now in danger of missing a second straight preseason game, Keenum and Dwayne Haskins are getting some extra opportunities. Washington still has McCoy listed in the top spot on the depth chart, but his absence left Keenum as the clear choice to start in the preseason opener against Cleveland. The 31-year-old completed four of nine passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Haskins went 8-for-14 for 117 yards but also tossed a pair of interceptions. Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan agrees that Keenum has taken a lead in the three-way battle to start Week 1.
