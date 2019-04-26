Coach Jay Gruden said No. 15 overall draft pick Dwayne Haskins will compete with Keenum and Colt McCoy (leg) for the starting quarterback job, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "Well, if you are a 15th pick of the draft, I think you have to give him the opportunity, without a doubt," Gruden said. "We feel good about the guys we have in the building for sure, but when you take a guy in the first round, you have to give him a chance to compete."

Keenum would've been the favorite in a battle against McCoy, who's currently recovering from a third surgery after some complications with the fractured fibula he suffered Dec. 3. Things become far more interesting with Haskins in the mix, as the rookie has a large advantage over Keenum when it comes to size (6-foot-3, 231 pounds) and arm strength. Washington doesn't have much invested in Keenum and McCoy; both are entering contract seasons with cap hits below $4 million. Alex Smith (leg) isn't expected to play in 2019 and ultimately may be forced to retire.