Keenum (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Patriots.

Keenum opened the season with two 300-yard performances and an 8:3 TD:INT through the first three games, but a foot injury has affected him ever since. It even was blamed as the reason for his removal from last Sunday's loss to the Giants, when he yielded to rookie Dwayne Haskins under center. After fellow veteran Colt McCoy was named the Week 5 starter Friday, it appears the Redskins want Keenum to get healthy before reconsidering his installation as the No. 1 QB. Nonetheless, Haskins will serve as McCoy's only backup Sunday.

