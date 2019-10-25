Redskins' Case Keenum: In concussion protocol
Keenum is in concussion protocol to start the second half of Thursday's game against Minnesota, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. Rookie Dwayne Haskins is under the center to start the second half.
Keenum hit his head on the turf late in the first half, and he couldn't gain clearance to return during halftime. While Keenum's return should be considered questionable at this point, it's more likely than not that Haskins will finish out this contest.
