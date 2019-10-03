Coach Jay Gruden said he won't make a decision on the Redskins' Week 5 starting quarterback until Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden seems to be contemplating Keenum and Colt McCoy -- and not rookie Dwayne Haskins -- as he wants to see how both veterans react to Thursday's practice. Speaking of that session, Keenum got out of his walking boot and put in a limited showing, per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington. As for McCoy, he has yet to be active this season due to his lengthy recovery from a fractured fibula.