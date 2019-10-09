Redskins' Case Keenum: In line for Week 6 start
Keenum (foot) is expected to start Sunday's contest at Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Keenum has been battling a foot injury for a few weeks and even sat out this past Sunday against the Patriots. Helping his cause this time around is the fact he was present at Wednesday's practice, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Assuming Keenum gets through Week 6 prep unscathed, he'll push Colt McCoy back to a reserve role while rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins assumes third-string duties.
