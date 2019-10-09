Keenum (foot) is expected to start Sunday's contest at Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Keenum has been battling a foot injury for a few weeks and even sat out this past Sunday against the Patriots. Helping his cause this time around is the fact he was present at Wednesday's practice, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Assuming Keenum gets through Week 6 prep unscathed, he'll push Colt McCoy back to a reserve role while rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins assumes third-string duties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories