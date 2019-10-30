Redskins' Case Keenum: Limited practice Wednesday
Keenum (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
As Les Carpenter of The Washington Post noted earlier Wednesday, Keenum is still in the concussion protocol, but his ability to take the practice field indicates he's passed some steps along the way. The Redskins so far have given Dwayne Haskins most of the first-team reps this week, a sign they're preparing to trot out the rookie Sunday at Buffalo. However, Keenum could change all that by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Will retain starting job, if cleared•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Ruled out for rest of Thursday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: In concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Should get at least two more starts•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Hardly used in shutout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.