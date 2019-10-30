Keenum (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

As Les Carpenter of The Washington Post noted earlier Wednesday, Keenum is still in the concussion protocol, but his ability to take the practice field indicates he's passed some steps along the way. The Redskins so far have given Dwayne Haskins most of the first-team reps this week, a sign they're preparing to trot out the rookie Sunday at Buffalo. However, Keenum could change all that by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist.

