Keenum is listed as the backup quarterback on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Ryan Fowler and Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site report.

By all indications, Keenum seems to be taking a majority of the reps with the first-team offense during training camp, but Colt McCoy's experience in coach Jay Gruden's system has resulted in his placement at No. 1. Meanwhile, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is the third-stringer. The Redskins have four preseason games to parse out who among the three is deserving of the Week 1 start, but all of them are getting a shot to prove their worth to the coaching staff and management.