Redskins' Case Keenum: Listed as backup QB
Keenum is listed as the backup quarterback on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Ryan Fowler and Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site report.
By all indications, Keenum seems to be taking a majority of the reps with the first-team offense during training camp, but Colt McCoy's experience in coach Jay Gruden's system has resulted in his placement at No. 1. Meanwhile, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is the third-stringer. The Redskins have four preseason games to parse out who among the three is deserving of the Week 1 start, but all of them are getting a shot to prove their worth to the coaching staff and management.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...