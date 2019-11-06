Redskins' Case Keenum: May not reclaim starting gig
Keenum (concussion) isn't expected to receive the start Week 11 against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Keenum will spend Week 10 working to progress through the five-step concussion protocol while Washington is on bye. Though the Redskins haven't yet announced a starter for Week 11, Garafolo relays that rookie Dwayne Haskins is the current favorite to face the Jets. Keenum could influence that decision if he manages to gain clearance from the protocol in quick fashion, but things currently appear to be trending towards the veteran receding into a backup role while the non-contending Redskins take a longer look at their first-round pick.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Replaced by Haskins, for now•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Still limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Will retain starting job, if cleared•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Ruled out for rest of Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...