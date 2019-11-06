Keenum (concussion) isn't expected to receive the start Week 11 against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Keenum will spend Week 10 working to progress through the five-step concussion protocol while Washington is on bye. Though the Redskins haven't yet announced a starter for Week 11, Garafolo relays that rookie Dwayne Haskins is the current favorite to face the Jets. Keenum could influence that decision if he manages to gain clearance from the protocol in quick fashion, but things currently appear to be trending towards the veteran receding into a backup role while the non-contending Redskins take a longer look at their first-round pick.

