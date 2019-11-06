Redskins' Case Keenum: May not retake starting gig
Keenum (concussion) is not expected to start Week 11 against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Keenum will spend Week 10 working to progress through the five-step concussion protocol while on bye. While the Redskins haven't yet announced a starter for Week 11, it appears as though rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is the current favorite to face the Jets at home. Keenum could influence that decision if he manages to gain clearance to play from an independent neurologist in quick fashion, but things currently appear to be trending towards the veteran receding into a backup role.
