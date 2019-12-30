Redskins' Case Keenum: Modest numbers to close out season
Keenum completed 18 of 37 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Getting his first start since Week 8 due to Dwayne Haskins' ankle injury, Keenum wasn't able to generate much offense against a desperate Dallas defense. The veteran QB finishes the year having completed a strong 64.8 percent of his passes (160-for-247), but his 11:5 TD:INT and 6.9 YPA over 10 games were less impressive. Those numbers should be good enough to land him a backup job as a free agent in the offseason, but Keenum is unlikely to return to Washington -- in addition to Haskins, the QB room could contain a returning Alex Smith (leg), and there's always the possibility a new head coach decides to bring in his own choice as a franchise QB with the second overall pick in next year's draft.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...