Keenum completed 18 of 37 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Getting his first start since Week 8 due to Dwayne Haskins' ankle injury, Keenum wasn't able to generate much offense against a desperate Dallas defense. The veteran QB finishes the year having completed a strong 64.8 percent of his passes (160-for-247), but his 11:5 TD:INT and 6.9 YPA over 10 games were less impressive. Those numbers should be good enough to land him a backup job as a free agent in the offseason, but Keenum is unlikely to return to Washington -- in addition to Haskins, the QB room could contain a returning Alex Smith (leg), and there's always the possibility a new head coach decides to bring in his own choice as a franchise QB with the second overall pick in next year's draft.