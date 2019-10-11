Keenum will start Sunday's game in Miami, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed Keenum will get the Week 6 start, with rookie Dwayne Haskins serving as the backup. Keenum has two 300-yard games to his name this season, but he's been plagued by sloppy mistakes, including four interceptions, three fumbles and a bunch of misfired passes to open receivers. His matchup for Sunday is as good as it gets, with Miami allowing a league-worst 10.3 yards per pass attempt.

