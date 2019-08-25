Redskins' Case Keenum: Named starting quarterback
Keenum will begin the season as Washington's starting quarteraback, according to head coach Jay Gruden, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rookie Dwayne Haskins will almost certainly push Keenum for the starting role at some point this season, but Keenum is set to start Week 1 against Philadelphia.
