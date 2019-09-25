Play

Keenum is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimated practice due to a foot injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Keenum is expected to be healthy for Week 4 but is currently wearing a walking boot, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. The 31-year-old quarterback is coming off a rough 31-15 loss to the Bears in which he accounted for five turnovers - three interceptions and three fumbles, two of which he lost - as Washington's record dropped to 0-3. Coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that Keenum remains the team's starting quarterback, according to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, but if the veteran signal-caller is hampered by injury or logs another poor performance he could face pressure from Colt McCoy and rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories