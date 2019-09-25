Redskins' Case Keenum: Nursing foot injury
Keenum is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimated practice due to a foot injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Keenum is expected to be healthy for Week 4 but is currently wearing a walking boot, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. The 31-year-old quarterback is coming off a rough 31-15 loss to the Bears in which he accounted for five turnovers - three interceptions and three fumbles, two of which he lost - as Washington's record dropped to 0-3. Coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week that Keenum remains the team's starting quarterback, according to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, but if the veteran signal-caller is hampered by injury or logs another poor performance he could face pressure from Colt McCoy and rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Will remain starter•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Disastrous in primetime defeat•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Throws two TD passes•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Throws three TD passes•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Named starting quarterback•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Turns in most efficient effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.