Keenum (concussion) isn't listed on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.

Out of the NFL's protocol for head injuries, Keenum is set to be active for the first time since Week 8. On Sunday against the Jets and beyond, though, he'll serve as the backup to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, which likely will hold for the rest of the campaign.

