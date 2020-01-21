Redskins' Case Keenum: Planning to leave Washington
Keenum doesn't expect to re-sign with Washington, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.
New head coach Ron Rivera did say Dwayne Haskins (ankle) will have to earn the starting job, but that doesn't necessarily mean Rivera views someone like Keenum or Colt McCoy as a viable alternative. For what it's worth, Keenum went out of his way to compliment Haskins, noting that the 22-year-old showed enough improvement late in the season to keep the job heading into 2020. As for his own career prospects, Keenum hopes to find another opportunity to compete for a starting role. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 18 at the beginning of the new league year, one month after his 32nd birthday.
