Keenum (foot) returned to practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ditching his walking boot, Keenum took part in individual drills during the portion of the session open to the media, according to Finlay. Last week, Keenum did the very same thing, being tabbed as a "full" participant both Thursday and Friday. Assuming he repeats the feat this time around, it'll be interesting to see if coach Jay Gruden names Keenum the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Keenum's competitors for the job are Colt McCoy and rookie Dwayne Haskins.

