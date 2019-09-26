Redskins' Case Keenum: Puts foot injury behind him
Keenum (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
After wearing a walking boot and being listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Keenum seemingly was sitting out as a precaution. Coach Jay Gruden told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington in the post-practice media scrum that the Redskins intend for Keenum to be the starting quarterback in Sunday's road game against the Giants. Meanwhile, Colt McCoy participated in his first regular-season practice Thursday, but Gruden wouldn't commit to him taking over backup duties from rookie Dwayne Haskins this weekend, per Finlay.
