Keenum (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Even if Keenum makes enough progress in his recovery from the right foot injury to suit up this weekend, he'll be working in a backup capacity, as coach Jay Gruden has already named McCoy the team's starting quarterback for the contest. Whether McCoy retains that job beyond this weekend will likely hinge on how he fares, so Keenum is far from a safe bet to slot back in atop the depth chart once he becomes further removed from the foot injury. If Keenum isn't fit to handle the No. 2 job Sunday, rookie Dwayne Haskins will serve as McCoy's understudy.