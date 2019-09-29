Keenum was pulled from Sunday's road game against the Giants for rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Keenum directed four drives before his removal, throwing an interception before the Redskins punted on the next three possessions. Overall, he completed six of 11 passes for 37 yards and the aforementioned pick. It remains to be seen if the change from Keenum to Haskins will last into Week 5 and beyond, as Colt McCoy is back to full health but was a healthy scratch Sunday.