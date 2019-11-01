Redskins' Case Keenum: Replaced by Haskins, for now
Keenum (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game at Buffalo, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Keenum practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, but Dwayne Haskins got most of the reps. The rookie now will make his first NFL start, with Colt McCoy serving as the backup and Keenum presumably on the inactive list. It isn't clear if Keenum will return to the starting job once he clears concussion protocol.
