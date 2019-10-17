Play

Keenum (foot/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though Keenum didn't take any reps in Washington's first practice of the week Wednesday and was listed with two injuries on the team's official report, his absence was essentially viewed as a maintenance day. After returning to work without any limitations Thursday, Keenum is on track to make another start Sunday against the 49ers after piloting the Redskins to their first victory of the season in Week 6.

