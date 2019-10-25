Keenum (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Keenum's concussion paves the way for Dwayne Haskins to finish this game. If Haskins performs well, it's possible he takes over the starting quarterback job moving forward regardless of Keenum's status.

