Redskins' Case Keenum: Set to back up Mayfield
Keenum has agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Keenum will provide the Browns with an experienced backup behind starting QB Baker Mayfield. Keenum -- who turned 32 in February -- saw action in 10 games for Washington in 2019, including eight starts, throwing for 1,707 yards with 11 TDs and five picks.
