Keenum's teammate, Colt McCoy (leg), doesn't have a concrete timetable for a return to action, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Meanwhile, McNally relays that coach Jay Gruden says that he hopes to pick his starting Week 1 QB after this Thursday's preseason game versus Atlanta. With McCoy seemingly out of the picture for now, Keenum remains the front-runner for the assignment, though rookie Dwayne Haskins still has a bit of time to make a late run for the nod.

More News
Our Latest Stories