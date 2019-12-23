Redskins' Case Keenum: Steps in for injured Haskins
Keenum completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 158 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.
Keenum began the game on the bench, but he stepped in when Dwayne Haskins (ankle) was injured on the first play of the third quarter. Keenum was rather efficient as he completed 73 percent of his passes while tossing a seven-yard touchdown strike to Steven Sims on his second possession. If Haskins is unable to play next Sunday against the Cowboys, Keenum would be in line for a starting role for the season finale.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...