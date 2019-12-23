Keenum completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 158 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.

Keenum began the game on the bench, but he stepped in when Dwayne Haskins (ankle) was injured on the first play of the third quarter. Keenum was rather efficient as he completed 73 percent of his passes while tossing a seven-yard touchdown strike to Steven Sims on his second possession. If Haskins is unable to play next Sunday against the Cowboys, Keenum would be in line for a starting role for the season finale.