Redskins' Case Keenum: Still in concussion protocol
Keenum remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Keenum doesn't yet appear to have made any tangible progress in his recovery from the head injury he suffered during the Thursday Night Football loss to the Vikings in Week 8. Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins handled first-team reps during Wednesday's practice in Keenum's absence. Haskins thus looks like the top candidate to start in the event Keenum is sidelined Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Will retain starting job, if cleared•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Ruled out for rest of Thursday•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: In concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Should get at least two more starts•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Hardly used in shutout loss•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...