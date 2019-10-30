Keenum remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Keenum doesn't yet appear to have made any tangible progress in his recovery from the head injury he suffered during the Thursday Night Football loss to the Vikings in Week 8. Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins handled first-team reps during Wednesday's practice in Keenum's absence. Haskins thus looks like the top candidate to start in the event Keenum is sidelined Sunday against the Bills.