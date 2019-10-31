Keenum (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday.

The Redskins were in pads Thursday, but Keenum was third in the QB pecking order behind rookie Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy, according to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington. Keenum is beholden to an independent neurologist to receive clearance to play Sunday at Buffalo, but he'd improve his odds to do so by practicing in full Friday.

