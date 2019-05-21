Keenum took the first snap Monday during team drills, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Keenum was followed by first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, while Colt McCoy (leg) remains sidelined but is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington observed a noticeable difference between Keenum and Haskins during Monday's practice, with the rookie holding a large edge in terms of both size and arm strength, while the veteran has a quicker release and better mobility. Both quarterbacks are learning new play-calling terminology from coach Jay Gruden, who has been clear about his intention to stage a three-way QB competition. Regardless, Finlay believes Haskins' ascension to the starting job "is a matter of when, not if."