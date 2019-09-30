Coach Jay Gruden said Keenum was pulled early in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants because the quarterback was tending to a foot injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden didn't provide much of an update on Keenum's situation when he met with the media Monday, noting that the veteran would continue to be evaluated ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the Patriots, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. Though the coach noted a day earlier that the injury may have contributed to the poor accuracy Keenum showed on his throws, the signal-caller entered the contest with little job security after committing five turnovers in the Week 3 loss to the Bears. Keenum's injury coupled with his poor performance in back-to-back games leaves Washington's quarterback situation truly in flux heading into the home date with New England. Gruden already has indicated that Keenum, rookie Dwayne Haskins and a healthy Colt McCoy are all under consideration for the Week 5 starting nod.